After it emerged that Brad Arthur was the frontrunner to coach the Perth Bears, the NRL's newest franchise is attempting to secure the services of one of the most experienced off-field figures in rugby league.

Preparing to enter the NRL in 2027 - less than two years from now - the Bears are trying to formalise their off-field staff in the coming months as they build the franchise from scratch.

According to News Corp, the Perth Bears have identified Newcastle Knights GM of Football Peter Parr as a potential target to help build and oversee the making of their foundation roster.

Surprisingly, Parr previously worked for the Western Reds, the now-defunct Perth franchise, and was the only staff member to work from their establishment in 1992 to their closure and demise in 1997.

As well as working at the Knights and Reds, Parr has had stints with the Adelaide Rams, Brisbane Broncos, NSW Blues and North Queensland Cowboys - a club he spent more than two decades at.

"There's a great thirst for rugby league over there," Parr told ABC radio recently about the inclusion of an NRL team from Perth.

"The time zone is attractive to broadcasters, and I would think rugby league in Perth would be a very good viable option for the NRL."

It is understood that if Parr does decide not to take the role in Perth, he is set to be promoted and earn a new position at the Knights taking over Phil Gardner as the team's new CEO.