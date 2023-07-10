A perfect round for Nicho Hynes has seen him surge back into second spot in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 19.

Playing for the Sharks against the Wests Tigers on Thursday night after being overlooked for State of Origin Game 3, it was Hynes who made the biggest move in the top ten, scoring a perfect 20 from all four judges.

The points haul moves him ahead of Scott Drinkwater, who is now in third, with just 35 votes separating Haas and Hynes - at various points this year, Haas has held a lead of as much as 60 votes.

The race to the finals, and to being crowned the MVP for 2023 is well and truly on now with the Origin period about to be in the rear-view mirror.

Haas will firstly need to recover from the injury that has kept him out of Origin 3, but then also has another bye later in the season that will present a chance for Hynes to continue closing the gap, with the Sharks having used all of their byes.

In a heavy bye week, Addin Fonua-Blake, who sits equal ninth, was the only other player to poll in the top ten, while Joseph Tapine is now into the top 20 with a strong performance.

It was a week which saw five unanimous MVPs in each game, with Matthew Timoko, Mitch Barnett, Jake Averillo and Jayden Campbell all being voted best on ground.

Here are all the votes for Round 19.

Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Gold Coast Titans vs The Dolphins

Top Ten

