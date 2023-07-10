A perfect round for Nicho Hynes has seen him surge back into second spot in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 19.
Playing for the Sharks against the Wests Tigers on Thursday night after being overlooked for State of Origin Game 3, it was Hynes who made the biggest move in the top ten, scoring a perfect 20 from all four judges.
The points haul moves him ahead of Scott Drinkwater, who is now in third, with just 35 votes separating Haas and Hynes - at various points this year, Haas has held a lead of as much as 60 votes.
The race to the finals, and to being crowned the MVP for 2023 is well and truly on now with the Origin period about to be in the rear-view mirror.
Haas will firstly need to recover from the injury that has kept him out of Origin 3, but then also has another bye later in the season that will present a chance for Hynes to continue closing the gap, with the Sharks having used all of their byes.
In a heavy bye week, Addin Fonua-Blake, who sits equal ninth, was the only other player to poll in the top ten, while Joseph Tapine is now into the top 20 with a strong performance.
It was a week which saw five unanimous MVPs in each game, with Matthew Timoko, Mitch Barnett, Jake Averillo and Jayden Campbell all being voted best on ground.
Here are all the votes for Round 19.
Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|3
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|2
|Sione Katoa
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|1
|Briton Nikora
|Sione Katoa
|Sione Katoa
|Sione Katoa
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Zac Lomax
|Joseph Tapine
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|3
|Joseph Tapine
|Zac Lomax
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|2
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Sebastian Kris
|Talatau Amone
|Sebastian Kris
|1
|Sebastian Kris
|Talatau Amone
|Sebastian Kris
|Talatau Amone
Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|4
|Luke Metcalf
|Luke Metcalf
|Luke Metcalf
|Luke Metcalf
|3
|Marcelo Montoya
|Tohu Harris
|Marcelo Montoya
|Tohu Harris
|2
|Tohu Harris
|Marcelo Montoya
|Jackson Ford
|Marcelo Montoya
|1
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Jackson Ford
|Tohu Harris
|Addin Fonua-Blake
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Matt Burton
|Toby Sexton
|Blake Taaffe
|Toby Sexton
|3
|Blake Wilson
|Blake Taaffe
|Toby Sexton
|Blake Taaffe
|2
|Blake Taaffe
|Blake Wilson
|Thomas Burgess
|Blake Wilson
|1
|Lachlan Ilias
|Thomas Burgess
|Blake Wilson
|Thomas Burgess
Gold Coast Titans vs The Dolphins
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|4
|Anthony Milford
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Anthony Milford
|3
|Kieran Foran
|Anthony Milford
|Anthony Milford
|Kieran Foran
|2
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jesse Bromwich
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
|Kenneath Bromwich
|Kenneath Bromwich
|Jesse Bromwich
|Jesse Bromwich
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Payne
Haas
|0
|197
|2
|Nicho
Hynes
|20
|162
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|153
|4
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|131
|5
|David
Fifita
|0
|130
|6
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|129
|6
|Shaun
Johnson
|0
|129
|8
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|126
|9
|Cody
Walker
|0
|123
|9
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|2
|123