NRL Bunker official Henry Perenara has been stood down from Saturday night's clash between the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels.

The league's head of football elite competitions Graham Annesley has confirmed the change in the wake of Friday night's events.

According to NRL.com, Annesley believes that Perenara should have advised to have had South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell sent off for his high hit on Roosters centre Joseph Manu, with the Rabbitohs fullback only sin-binned for the incident.

Latrell Mitchell sent to the bin for this hit

Perenara's decision is understood to be seen as insufficient, with the league stepping in to change the match official roster for this weekend.

Referee Alan Shortall will replace Perenara in the Bunker for the Round 24 clash at Suncorp Stadium between the Storm and Eels.

"In view of events last night, Henry Perenara has been relegated from his role in the bunker. While I can't speak specifically to certain incidents, it's fairly clear there were errors of judgement made," Annesley said.

"It's also important that our match officials are in the right frame of mind, and due to the heavy focus on last night's incidents, we've made the decision to replace Henry."

Mitchell has since been handed a suspension for his reckless tackle charge and is facing a ban between six and nine weeks depending on whether he opts for an early guilty plea.