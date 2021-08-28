South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell is facing an abrupt ending to his 2021 campaign following a reckless tackle charge from Friday night's win over the Roosters.

The Rabbitohs' superstar fullback is set to face a suspension between six and nine weeks after an incident involving Chooks centre Joseph Manu.

The action not only placed Mitchell in the sin-bin, but saw Manu suffer a suspected fracture in his cheekbone and large bruising around his right eye.

Latrell Mitchell sent to the bin for this hit 👀 #NRLRoostersSouths 👉 https://t.co/lG2hdUQOso 📺 WATCH via Kayo Sports https://t.co/ixM4yjsFe8 pic.twitter.com/C0ds1xZXjN — Fox League (@FOXNRL) August 27, 2021

An early guilty plea will see Mitchell face six weeks on the sidelines, with an unsuccessful challenge of the charge potentially placing the 24-year-old out for nine weeks.

Bunnies teammate Liam Knight has also come under scrutiny by the NRL's Judiciary, facing 2-3 weeks on the sidelines depending on whether he takes an early guilty plea for a dangerous contact charge on Roosters forward Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Tri-colours young gun Fletcher Baker has also been offered a ban between 1-2 weeks after a crusher tackle charge.