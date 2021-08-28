NRL Rd 16 - Eels v Rabbitohs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs looks on during the round 16 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell is facing an abrupt ending to his 2021 campaign following a reckless tackle charge from Friday night's win over the Roosters.

The Rabbitohs' superstar fullback is set to face a suspension between six and nine weeks after an incident involving Chooks centre Joseph Manu.

The action not only placed Mitchell in the sin-bin, but saw Manu suffer a suspected fracture in his cheekbone and large bruising around his right eye.

An early guilty plea will see Mitchell face six weeks on the sidelines, with an unsuccessful challenge of the charge potentially placing the 24-year-old out for nine weeks.

Bunnies teammate Liam Knight has also come under scrutiny by the NRL's Judiciary, facing 2-3 weeks on the sidelines depending on whether he takes an early guilty plea for a dangerous contact charge on Roosters forward Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Tri-colours young gun Fletcher Baker has also been offered a ban between 1-2 weeks after a crusher tackle charge.

 

 