Cronulla Sharks centre Kayal Iro will be known as KL Iro going forward.

While his name won't change on official documentation, he revealed he was originally called KL, and that his father has called him by the shorter two letter version all his life.

"When I was a baby, KL was originally my first name. But my mum wouldn't let me leave the hospital until we changed it, so she changed the spelling of it," Iro told Sharks media.

"All my life, my dad would write KL ... When I moved over here (to Australia), my dad always wanted me to change it, but I've just been too shy to bring it up."

The first sighting of Iro's name change was on the official team list released by Cronulla and the NRL for this weekend's clash with the Parramatta Eels at Magic Round, where the star centre is set to make his return from a hamstring injury.

Iro, who hasn't played since Round 4, will take the spot of Mawene Hiroti in the team who is out with injury, and will likely hold it for as long as he is fit, slotting into a Sharks outfit in desperate need of victories after a lean stretch of form.

The centre, who claimed the 2024 NRL Rookie of the Year award, said he is hoping the name change will eliminate confusion about his name moving forward.

"I feel like it's just easier to see and easier for people to pronounce," Iro said.

"It's just KL – that's how it's pronounced. It's probably just more memorable too.

"People will know me by my proper name."

A Cook Islands representative, the 25-year-old has played 28 NRL games.