The Penrith Panthers' loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday night has taken an even more sour turn with three members of the side sustaining injuries in the 28-18 defeat.

In losing their third straight match for the first time since 2019, winger Brian To'o (hamstring) and halfback Trent Toelau (knee) were taken from the field and look set to spend some weeks on the sidelines.

The Panthers will also be without back-rower Scott Sorensen for next week's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols after he failed a HIA and it was deemed to be a Category 1 concussion.

However, they will receive back star halfback Nathan Cleary (concussion) for next week, while Dylan Edwards (groin) is a slim chance to also be back but isn't expected to be forced onto the field unless he is fully healthy and fit.

Casey McLean and Luron Patea are likely to be called up in place of To'o and Sorensen.

As the Panthers attempt to get back to their winning ways, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have rocketed up to third (3-1 record) on the NRL ladder as they prepare to face old rivals, the Sydney Roosters, in Round 5.

However, they will be sweating on the availability of veteran winger Alex Johnson who failed to return to the field after the half-time break after suffering a suspected fracture of his left scapula.

"We're not sure exactly whether he'll miss a game or a couple of games but it's not on the too serious list," Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said after Thursday night's match.

Lachlan Hubner (suspension) will return to the line-up in place of Liam Le Blanc, and Latrell Mitchell (hamstring) is set to make his highly anticipated return to the field next week.

His inclusion will see Jye Gray move from the fullback position to the utility role off the interchange with Jayden Sullivan the likely player to make way.