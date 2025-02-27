Awarded with a train and trial contract ahead of the 2025 NRL season, young Penrith Panthers fullback Jaxen Edgar has opened up about learning from Dylan Edwards as he aims to achieve the dream of playing in the NRL.

Over the last few years, the Penrith Panthers have had several special talents come through their pathways system, allowing them to remain competitive and win four consecutive NRL premierships despite losing several representative players.

This new breed of players includes the likes of Jesse McLean, Casey McLean, Mavrik Geyer and Jack Cole who have gone on to feature prominently in first-grade.

Aiming to follow in their footsteps, fullback Edgar is looking to become the next player out of the club's pathways system to make an impact at the Panthers and has already been heralded as the future successor of Dylan Edwards.

One of the top players coming through Penrith's ranks, Edgar has been rewarded with a train and trial contract for this season and remains contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Named the NSWRL Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year in 2023 and a member of the 2023 Australian Schoolboys team, he is already highly regarded among club officials at the foot of the mountains.

Having featured in the team's two pre-season matches, Edgar spoke to Zero Tackle about learning from Dylan Edwards and the hope of achieving the NRL dream later this season.

"It's unreal. There's no better feeling than putting on that Penrith jersey and I love it," he told Zero Tackle.

"It's pretty crazy! A few years ago I was watching the TV and looking up to all of these people that I'm training with now and it's just special. It's a dream come true to be honest.

"My whole life I've always wanted (to play in the NRL). It was always a dream to put on the Penrith jersey and run it out there playing NRL.

"If the opportunity comes I'll just put my best foot forward and play some good footy."

Following the departures of Isaiah Iongi, Liam Ison and Luke Hanson over the past few seasons, Edgar has been regarded as Dylan Edwards's future successor in the No.1 jumper.

Nearly ten years younger than Edwards, the St Dominic's College product has learned a ton from the NSW Blues representative to enhance his game and further his development.

"I just try and be a sponge around him and just watch everything he does at training," Edgar added.

"He's a great mentor. I looked up to him as well growing up, he's a gun and love him."

Set to play in both the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions this season, the young gun admitted that he wouldn't be where he is right now without his two parents, who he sees as his "biggest idols".

"I love them. Both of my parents are my biggest idols," he continued.

"Mum's always looking out for me and drove me to all my sporting events and everything, so I love her.

"Dad, I love him too."