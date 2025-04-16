The Loose Carry NRL podcast is back after Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season, with a cracking weekend bringing with it plenty of storylines.

This week, host Phoenix Trinidad is joined by analyst Darren Parkin, former NRL premiership winner and State of Origin player Jamie Soward, and former Sea Eagles, Panthers and Poland national team rugby league coach Lee Addison.

On this week's run down, the panel cast their eye over a number of games from the weekend, looking at whether the Panthers' dynasty is salvagable, the Broncos inconsistency, and whether the Eels can avoid the wooden spoon.

They also chat about selection headaches at the Sharks, with Sam Stonestreet in form and Thomas Hazelton still coming off the bench, as well as Newcastle's woeful attack.

After games in Perth and Darwin, the panel also run the rule over the future of expansion in the NRL, and with international eligibility a hot topic, Jamie Soward and Lee Addison go at it over the rules.

Joseph Manu has also been in the news with an NRL return looking a real possibility, and the show dissects which teams might be in the running for him.

The Loose Carry Podcast is available on Zero Tackle's Youtube Channel, as well as our other show The Knock On with Dan and Terry each week.