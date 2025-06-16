One of the standouts for the Penrith Panthers this season, Tom Jenkins has reportedly earned a new deal with the club after beginning the year in the Ron Massey Cup - the third tier of rugby league in New South Wales.

Granted an early release by the Newcastle Knights at the end of last season, Jenkins was initially set to play for the St Marys Saints in the Ron Massey Cup but impressed Penrith officials, which saw him earn an NRL contract.

Taking his game to a new level, he has scored seven tries, provided two try assists, made 32 tackle busts and 12 line breaks whilst averaging an impressive 143 running metres per outing.

Coming off a hat-trick against the Wests Tigers, the outside back even found himself in State of Origin camp for the NSW Blues ahead of the state's Game 2 match against the QLD Maroons in Perth.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Jenkins has been rewarded for his outstanding 2025 campaign with a new deal that will see him remain at Penrith until the end of 2026 and has been upgraded to a full-time NRL contract.

"It wasn't a bad blood thing with the Knights. It was a mutual thing and what's best for both of us in that sense," Jenkins told Zero Tackle earlier in the year about returning to Penrith.

"It was a really good opportunity. I needed to go away and chase something and enjoy it.

"It was good up there with a good group of boys but for me it was a personal decision (to leave) and what's best for me."