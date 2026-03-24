The Penrith Panthers have announced the re-signing of second rower Luke Garner until the end of 2028.\n\nHe has made 130 NRL appearances since his debut for the Wests Tigers in 2018, playing an integral role in the Panthers' title victories in 2023 and 2024.\n\nPanthers General Manager of Football Shane Elford was pleased Garner committed to the Panthers, stating they highly value his work ethic and his constant willingness to have a team-first mentality.\n\n"Luke has been an outstanding addition to the Panthers since arriving in 2023 and we're excited to have him commit to the club for a further two seasons," Elford said.\n\n"He is a true professional who prepares diligently and consistently delivers for the team. His work ethic, versatility and team-first attitude are highly valued within our group."\n\nPanthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron also said he is relieved to have the rangy back rower re-sign for a further stint at the club.\n\n"Luke is not only a high-quality footballer, but a terrific person who represents our club with integrity," Cameron said.\n\n"He is someone who genuinely invests in the community, whether that's through charity work or engaging with our fans, and he consistently gives his time to make a positive difference.\n\n"We're proud to have him at Panthers and pleased he'll continue to be part of our organisation for the next two seasons."\n\nGarner will work further towards establishing himself as one of the most consistent back rowers in the competition.\n\nIt was widely reported that Garner would make himself available for the newest NRL franchise, the Perth Bears.\n\nIn a show of great faith, he has decided to stay at the foot of the mountains to push for another premiership with the Panthers.