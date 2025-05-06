As the Penrith Panthers attempt to better their standings and slowly move up the NRL ladder, one of their off-contract players has reportedly been shopped around to other clubs for next season.

One of nine players on the Panthers roster who have yet to secure a contract for next season, Soni Luke has slowly moved down the dummy-half pecking order in the past few months, with Luke Sommerton and Billy Scott now in front of him.

Only playing two first-grade matches over the past two seasons, the hooker is unlikely to be re-signed by the club and is currently on the lookout for a new home as he attempts to continue his rugby league journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, Hull Live is reporting that Luke is keen to move to the Super League competition in 2026, and his management has already shopped him around to various teams overseas.

This isn't the first time he has been linked with a move overseas.

In 2023, Hull FC expressed an interest in the seven-time Tongan international but were unable to convince him to leave at the time during which he was a regular member of the side and the main back-up to Mitch Kenny.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of Penrith's 2022 NSW Cup premiership side, Luke has registered 26 matches and one try in the NRL after waiting until the age of 26 to make his first-grade debut in Round 7 of the 2022 NRL season.