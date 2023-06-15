Penrith Panthers dummy half Soni Luke has officially added two years to his stint at the foot of the mountains.

The new deal for Luke will keep him as part of Ivan Cleary's squad until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

Luke, who debuted in the NRL last year and played four games to support Apisai Koroisau, has become part of Penrith's two-pronged hooking attack this year alongside Mitch Kenny.

An explosive player at the worst of times, Luke has come off the bench in all 11 of his outings so far this year, and while minutes have varied, he has done more than enough to prove he belongs in the NRL, despite having to wait until the age of 26 to make his debut.

In his 11 outings this year, he has had three try assists, forced four drop outs and defended strongly in the middle third for the NRL's best outfit at that end of the park.

The 27-year-old said he was "stoked" at being able to extend his contract.

“I'm stoked to be staying at the Panthers for another two seasons. My family and I love it here so I'm glad to have it all sorted,” Luke said in a club statement confirming the contract extension.

“I grew up in the local area – I played all my junior footy here. I'm just stoked that the club wants to have me on for a couple more years. My family and I are heaps grateful.”

Luke joins a string of re-signings for the Panthers, with Scott Sorensen, Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo and Moses Leota among the players who have secured their future at the foot of the mountains.

Panthers 2024 Player Movements

Penrith CEO Matt Cameron said Luke has taken his opportunity to play in the NRL.

"We're pleased to have Soni commit to Panthers for the next two seasons," Cameron said.

“Soni made his NRL debut last year and he has taken the opportunity to play in the NRL with both hands.

“It's always rewarding to see another local junior progress his rugby league career at the club.”