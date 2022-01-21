Premiership Panther Dylan Edwards has recommitted to Penrith for a further two years, securing his services with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Edwards enjoyed a career-best campaign at the foot of the mountains last year, playing 21 games under coach Ivan Cleary as the Panthers claimed the 2021 title.

The 26-year-old scored five tries and assisted a further four in playing a critical role in the No.1 jumper, averaging 193 running metres per game.

DYLAN EDWARDS

Halfback Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 4.1

Kick Metres

A Panthers development pathways graduate, Edwards expressed his pride in being able to further extend his tenure with Penrith.

"Panthers is the only place I want to be so I’m pumped to have secured my future here," Edwards said.

"This club means everything to me. I’ve grown up with this team and the bond we share is something special.

"I believe we’ve still got a lot to achieve as a team, and my family and I are so grateful to be part of that journey."

Edwards has played 80 games for the Panthers since making his debut with the club in 2016, having brought a sharp edge to the club's backline.

Cleary lauded the personal traits that his trusted fullback brings to the playing group throughout the season, believing "his best years are still ahead of him".

"Dylan’s character and courage is an asset for our club," Cleary said.

"His attitude and commitment means his game continues to develop and we firmly believe his best years are still ahead of him.

"He sets an outstanding example, on and off the field, for any young player with aspirations of a career in the NRL."

Edwards joins a bevy of key Pathers to have re-signed with the club in the past 12 months, with Stephen Crichton (2023), James Fisher-Harris (2026), Robert Jennings (2022), Mitchell Kenny (2024), Spencer Leniu (2023), Moses Leota (2024), Jarome Luai (2024), Scott Sorensen (2023), Isaah Yeo (2024) all having inked their futures.

Penrith will begin their premiership defence this season when they clash with the Manly Sea Eagles to open the 2022 NRL season.