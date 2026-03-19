The Cowboys could be set to make some key changes to their team this week, with Zac Laybutt poised to return from suspension and potentially slot into the centre.

Currently named at jersey 18, Laybutt could replace Tom Chester, who is currently listed in the centres.

Adding intrigue to team selection, the Cowboys are reportedly considering a surprising move for young gun Jaxon Purdue, who could be shifted from the centres to fullback.

Purdue's contract is set to expire at the end of the year, and the club is keen to retain the rising star.

A move to fullback aligns with Purdue's preference, giving him a chance to establish himself in his favoured role.

“Late last year, we picked up mail that Scott Drinkwater was being shopped. Nothing eventuated, but clearly there's an appetite to play Purdue at fullback,” NRL commentator Dave Riccio said on NRL360.

Drinkwater is currently named at fullback but has been dealing with a rib injury sustained in Las Vegas.

While he is expected to be fit for the clash against the Titans, his position may be uncertain, not just because of injury but also due to form considerations.

The Cowboys have also endured back-to-back losses against the Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers, increasing the pressure on coach Todd Payten.

Despite it only being Round 3, questions about Payten's job security are intensifying.

Bold selection moves, including Laybutt's potential return and Purdue's possible switch to fullback, could be key in reversing the team's poor start and stabilising the club's season.