After NSW Blues assistant Matt King assured fans that Payne Haas was good to go for tonight's State of Origin decider, fresh reports regarding his health have sparked concerns just hours out from the clash.

Haas has been managing a back injury for the majority of the 2025 season, and it seems he is pushing himself to the very edge in a bid to get right for tonight's Game 3 clash against the Queensland Maroons.

During the squad's traditional game-day walk, Haas was seen sporting a back brace as he marched on, a contradictory sight considering the Blues' coaching staff's recent reassurances.

The concerns around the Brisbane Broncos star's health only get more worrying from there, with the Blues throwing the ball around for a while as well, with Haas reportedly barely taking part.

If any athlete can overcome an injury ahead of a big match, it's Payne Haas. However, with the burly forward struggling to this extent just hours out from game time, the NRL's Superman may be forced to sit this one out.