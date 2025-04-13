Former St George Illawarra Dragons centre and coach Paul McGregor has landed a new coaching role that will allow him to return to where his rugby league journey began.

The head coach of the Dragons between 2014-20 and an assistant coach of the NSW Blues between 2022-23 under Brad Fittler, McGregor has been named as the Coaching Consultant for the Dapto Canaries as they prepare for the annual Harrigan Cup tournament.

The competition will feature six teams, including Western Suburbs Red Devils, Thirroul Butchers, Collegians Collie Dogs, Corrimal Cougars, De La Salle Caringbah and the Dapto Canaries.

Before signing and making his first-grade debut with the Illawarra Steelers in 1991, he spent five seasons playing for the Canaries and would later represent the NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos.

“I'm giving a little back to a club that gave me lots when I was younger. That's what I'm enjoying doing.” McGregor said.

“Dapto has always been a strong grounding for our game with some great players coming through.

“We want to see that happening again and the Harrigan comp is a way we build trust in the community and make them excited to see the Canaries doing well again.”

The opening round of the Harrigan Cup will begin on Thursday, 24 April, with Dapto's first match being against De La Salle on Saturday, 26 April.