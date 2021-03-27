Parramatta veteran Blake Ferguson is ready to play on in 2022 while his future as n Eel remains in doubt.

Ferguson is off-contract this season and was reportedly told by the Eels in November last year that he should assess his options elsewhere beyond 2021, claims he has since denied.

The 31-year-old scored just four tries last season in what was a difficult year for the flyer, with a promising start to this season returning some weight to his value under coach Brad Arthur.

With the winger out of the Eels’ plans for the future, his time in the league looks to be nearing an end as Parramatta look to prioritise the signings of several incumbents.

Star flyer Maika Sivo was sewn up to a two-year extension last week, while Nathan Brown, Mitch Moses and Ryan Matterson take part in the 14 players unsigned at the Eels.

With plenty still to prove, Ferguson revealed his desires to play on in the NRL after an impressive start in 2021.

“I don’t think I’m playing too bad,” Ferguson said, per 7 News.

“Hopefully I can get the footy done and the rest will come after that.

“I’m 31, I just want to play week-in-week-out. If I get an opportunity somewhere, whether it be here or somewhere else we’ll see what happens.”

A 16-game try-less streak soured Ferguson’s start last season, but after opening his account in Round 1 against Brisbane there is some promise for the year ahead.

Ferguson has played 233 NRL matches since making his debut in 2009, featuring for the Sharks, Raiders, Roosters and Eels.

Parramatta are 2-0 and will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season as they host Cronulla on Saturday night.