Maika Sivo has accepted an early guilty plea that will see him miss the Parramatta Eels' opening three games of the season.

The Match Review Committee (MRC) charged Sivo with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle after a tackle against Gold Coast Titans centre AJ Brimson in the 57th minute of the club's final trial match before the season begins.

In what was Sivo's third and subsequent offence, the flyer faced a four-week suspension if he decided to fight the charge and was found guilty.

However, he has taken an early guilty plea and the three-game suspension that comes with it.

It is understood that Haze Dunster, Daejarn Asi, Morgan Harper, and Blaize Talagi are all currently competing for his spot in the team, with coach Brad Arthur yet to give an indication on who will be selected.

In other judiciary news, Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights) and Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm) are both free to play in Round 1 after pleading guilty to their respective charges and being fined $1800 and $1000, respectively.

Kurt Donoghoe from the Dolphins has been charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle and has since opted to take a one-match suspension. The same can be said for Sydney Roosters reserve-grader Tayson Fakaosi, who was charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle.

The suspension means that he is ineligible to play in the opening round of the NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup when the competition begins.