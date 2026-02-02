The Parramatta Eels' rebuild is well and truly underway, with Jason Ryles' side looking to climb back into the top eight in 2026.

In truth, the Eels were closer than you might expect looking at the ladder from 2025, but the issue was Mitchell Moses spending far too long on the sidelines injured.

Moses may well be the most important individual player to any team anywhere in the competition, and if he stays fit, combined with a handful of new signings for the blue and gold, then there is a very real chance the Eels climb the ladder in 2026.

Selection questions remain for the blue and gold though, particularly in the outside backs and forward pack, with Ryles already creating a reputation for not holding back if he believes change is needed.

The squad already looks very different from the one that started 2025 with a number of players not making the cut in Ryles' future vision for the Eels.

Here are the key questions for the Eels heading into 2026.