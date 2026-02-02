The Parramatta Eels' rebuild is well and truly underway, with Jason Ryles' side looking to climb back into the top eight in 2026.
In truth, the Eels were closer than you might expect looking at the ladder from 2025, but the issue was Mitchell Moses spending far too long on the sidelines injured.
Moses may well be the most important individual player to any team anywhere in the competition, and if he stays fit, combined with a handful of new signings for the blue and gold, then there is a very real chance the Eels climb the ladder in 2026.
Selection questions remain for the blue and gold though, particularly in the outside backs and forward pack, with Ryles already creating a reputation for not holding back if he believes change is needed.
The squad already looks very different from the one that started 2025 with a number of players not making the cut in Ryles' future vision for the Eels.
Here are the key questions for the Eels heading into 2026.
Penisini, Addo-Carr and who?
The Parramatta Eels backline does have some questions lingering over it heading into 2026, although there does seem to be a fairly clear first-choice.
Josh Addo-Carr and Will Penisini are absolute guarantees to start on the wing and at centre respectively, while the other wing and centre spot would appear slightly more up in the air.
One would also expect Bailey Simonsson to win a spot on the wing, although he could yet play centre, pending on who the other selection is.
That likely would have been Sean Russell, but now things aren't so clear following the off-season signing of Brian Kelly from the Gold Coast Titans. His experience could yet see him slot into the centres if Jason Ryles is impressed by what he brings during the pre-season.
Parramatta also have Jordan Samrani to consider. The former Bulldog was strong during his first season with the club.