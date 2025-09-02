The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the retention of one of the best young halves in rugby league as they continue to prepare for the future.

In landing his maiden NRL contract, five-eighth Lorenzo Talataina has been extended by the Eels until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season, keeping him away from the NRL's two newest expansion sides.

A standout in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup, in which he formed a formidable combination with Lincoln Fletcher in the halves and was crowned the Player of the Year, Talataina will spend the next two seasons on a development contract before progressing onto the Top 30 roster for 2028.

Taking his game to new heights this season, he made his NSW Cup debut in Round 22 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and has since played a further four reserve-grade matches.

He has scored one try, made 344 running metres and been an attacking threat during these appearances.

“It's incredibly exciting to retain homegrown talent like Lorenzo, who has come through our Eels pathways system," Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

"Lorenzo has match-winning capabilities with his speed and skill, and has worked hard on his game.

"We are proud of the way he has developed, both as a player and a young man, and look forward with great anticipation for the years ahead.”