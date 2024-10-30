The Parramatta Eels have reportedly granted skipper Clint Gutherson an immediate release from his contract as he is set to sign with a new NRL club.

Granted permission to speak with rival teams at the beginning of the month after Gutherson was informed that he wouldn't be offered a contract extension with the Parramatta Eels.

Ongoing injury concerns, Jason Ryles' arrival as head coach, and the recruitment of Isaiah Iongi from the Penrith Panthers have led to speculation about Gutherson's future for some time.

Since arriving at the club to take over from Brad Arthur and Trent Barrett, Ryles spoke about a potential position shift for the club's skipper, with Iongi coming into the squad and shaking things up.

Now, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, Gutherson has been released from the final year of his contract with the Eels and is set to secure a three-year contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Gutherson's reported decision to join the Dragons comes just 24 hours after their skipper Ben Hunt and the club agreed to a mutual termination of his contract, despite him being contracted for a further season.

It is understood that the 30-year-old will likely slot into the fullback position with Tyrell Sloan pushing to the wing. Thus, this will create a new-looking backline of Gutherson, Sloan, Valentine Holmes, Moses Suli and Mathew Feagai.

It also means that the club are still on the lookout for a new halfback to join Kyle Flanagan in the halves for next season.

“If it was to happen, Tyrell's still got a big part,” coach Shane Flanagan recently said via The Herald.