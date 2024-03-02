Following an impressive display in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge, the Parramatta Eels have promoted fullback Blaize Talagi to the club's Top 30 roster.

A 2022 Australian Schoolboy representative out of Westfields Sports High School, Talagi has been with the club since 2020 and has earned representative honours for being selected for the U16 NSW City and U18 City teams in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

A future NRL star, Talagi has been one of the best prospects out of Parramatta and has played for the club in the Andrew Johns Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.

Last year, he played five games during the SG Ball competition, where he helped guide the club to the title alongside halfback Ethan Sanders before transitioning to the Jersey Flegg Cup team - appearing in seven games and scoring two tries.

Showcasing his talents during the recent trial matches, Talagi may be used in the centres or on the wing this season despite primarily being a fullback and excelling in the halves previously as a five-eighth.

While Clinton Gutherson has locked down the fullback spot, the outside back positions are up for grabs, especially considering Fijian flyer Maika Sivo has been ruled out of the opening three rounds due to suspension.