Parramatta Eels forward Wiremu Greig has reportedly been offered to several other teams as he looks to secure a new deal to continue his rugby league playing career.

Under coach Jason Ryles, the Parramatta Eels have been ushered into a new era and have already made several changes to their roster as they prepare for next season and the future.

In the span of a few months under Ryles, the Eels have already granted a release to Joe Ofahengaue, and five-eighth Dylan Brown will exit the club at the end of the year to join the Newcastle Knights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, another player could soon follow the duo out of the door.

One of six off-contract players at the end of 2025, Wiremu Greig has struggled to break into first-grade and spent this season in the NSW Cup competition alongside the likes of Bryce Cartwright and Ryan Matterson.

According to All Out Ruby League, Greig has become the latest NRL player to be offered to Super League teams for next season as he looks for a new contract to continue his playing career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently unsigned beyond the conclusion of this season, the Eels forward is understood to be keen to explore options overseas in the Super League competition and is open to offers away from the NRL.

Starting his career at the North Queensland Cowboys, the front-rower arrived at the Eels in 2021 and has played 27 matches in NRL for the club. However, his tenure at the Eels has continually been plagued by injuries.

Only 25, he sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in 2023 and was recently sidelined with a rib injury.