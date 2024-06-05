The Parramatta Eels have confirmed that outside back Bailey Simonsson will miss the remainder of the season.
Simonsson, who is off-contract at the end of the season, sustained a torn ACL injury against the Cronulla Sharks last Thursday and will require reconstruction surgery.
The club also revealed that second-rower Ryan Matterson must complete a whole week of training before he is allowed to return to the field.
"Ryan Matterson is making good progress from persistent headaches he has suffered from recently," a club statement read.
"He needs to complete a full week of training, including contact, before he can return to play."
Casualty Ward
- Haze Dunster (lisfranc): Estimated Return - Round 18
- Toni Mataele (hamstring): Estimated Return - Round 18-19
- Ryan Matterson (illness): Estimated Return - Round 14
- Ofahiki Ogden (pectoral tear): Estimated Return - Round 19
- Bailey Simonsson (knee): Estimated Return - 2025 season