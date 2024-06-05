The Parramatta Eels have confirmed that outside back Bailey Simonsson will miss the remainder of the season.

Simonsson, who is off-contract at the end of the season, sustained a torn ACL injury against the Cronulla Sharks last Thursday and will require reconstruction surgery.

The club also revealed that second-rower Ryan Matterson must complete a whole week of training before he is allowed to return to the field.

"Ryan Matterson is making good progress from persistent headaches he has suffered from recently," a club statement read.

"He needs to complete a full week of training, including contact, before he can return to play."

