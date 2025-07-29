Fresh off claiming one of the biggest upsets of the season against the Brisbane Broncos, the Parramatta Eels are reportedly extremely "close to signing a very good edge forward" as Jason Ryles continues to reshape the club's roster.\r\n\r\nSince taking over the head coaching role, Ryles has made several changes to the Blue and Gold's roster as he looks to build the club from the bottom of the ladder and hopefully lead them back to the NRL Finals.\r\n\r\nWhile several veterans have departed, such as Clinton Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ryles has been able to bring in a new breed of players like Isaiah Iongi, Jack Williams, Joash Papalii and Josh Addo-Carr, who have been a big part of their success in 2025.\r\n\r\nNow, Jason Ryles and the Eels are reportedly in the market to sign a back-rower as they look to upgrade their starting line-up and have the funds to bring in a major star with the money freed by Dylan Brown's departure at the end of 2025.\r\n\r\n"There's a bit of mail around and I don't know who the player is, but they are close to signing a very good edge forward," The Daily Telegraph's\u00a0Buzz Rothfield said on\u00a0NRL 360.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_219919" align="alignnone" width="696"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 20: David Fifita of the Titans celebrates a try during the round seven NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles at Cbus Super Stadium, on April 20, 2024, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWhile it has yet to be confirmed who the Eels have in their sights, 16-time NSW Blues and 14-time Kangaroos representative Tyson Frizell headlines the players off-contract at the end of 2025 and has been linked with a move away from the Newcastle Knights for several months.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, several star back-rowers are off-contract the following season and can negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.\r\n\r\nThis list includes representative stars Angus Crichton (Roosters), Beau Fermor (Titans), David Fifita (Titans), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) and Kurt Capewell (Warriors).\r\n\r\n"I don't know who it is. I think they need a bit extra with Dylan Brown's money," Rothfield added.\r\n\r\n"They're still missing an X-factor to take pressure off Moses and take pressure off some of the younger boys in the side.\r\n\r\n"I'm chasing the story. Not sure who it is, but they do have money to improve that side."