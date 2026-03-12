Parramatta have confirmed the reason behind Will Penisini's absence from the team list ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Brisbane Broncos.

The Eels released a statement on Thursday, sharing Penisini has suffered a groin injury and will undergo scans.

The full extent of the injury will not be known until the scan results are revealed.

The centre has been replaced by Jordan Samrani, who was initially listed among the reserves.

This will be Samrani's 14th NRL appearance, with the centre having made his debut in Round 2 last year.

Although the inclusion of Addo-Carr is set to strengthen the side, the loss of Penisini will test Parramatta's backline as they look to claim a win against last year's premiers, who will be equally eager to avoid back-to-back losses.