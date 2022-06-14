Parramatta is set to implement a playing coach for the remainder of their NSW Cup campaign, with Jordan Rankin set to step up and fill the role made vacant by Ryan Carr.

With former Kiwi and NRL hardman David Kidwell moving on from his post as Brad Arthur's assistant to instead join Argentina's rugby setup, Carr has earned the call up to first-grade for the first time since his playing days ended.

Given this in-house promotion, Rankin has been granted the reins to become the club's latest in a long line of on-field coaches

Fellow Eels Vic Hey, Ron Boden, John Slade, Ken Thornett and Rony Lynch also had the honour of skippering the gold and blue side in both roles between the late 40s and early 70s.

Rankin, 30, has been plying his trade for the Eels' reserve grade side since making the return south after 31 appearances for Castleford between 2019 and 2020.

While the bearded halfback has failed to feature for the River Suburb's first-grade side since returning to Australian shores, Rankin wove together 40 NRL appearances with both the Gold Coast Titans and West Tigers after debuting as a 16-year-old in 2008.

With further stops at Hull, Doncaster and Huddersfield along his whistlestop tour, the Gold Coast native has a wealth of experience to offer the Eels' reserves.

Having carved out an eight-win, five-loss start to their NSW Cup campaign in 2022, Rankin's side currently sits fifth on the competition table.

And given this bright beginning, the prospect of claiming a premiership under a skipper-steward for the first time since Norm Provan led the Dragons to their 11th straight win in 1966 remains a realistic possibility.

Rankin and Parramatta will look to get back to winning ways when they face the Bears at CommBank Stadium on Saturday afternoon after their 30-20 defeat at the paws of the Dogs in Round 14.