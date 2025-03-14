Two icons of the NRL have backed Todd Payten's decision to drop representative forward Jeremiah Nanai down to reserve-grade this week following an abysmal performance last weekend against the Manly Sea Eagles.

A weapon in attack, which saw him play in the State of Origin arena for the QLD Maroons, Nanai has unfortunately struggled on the other end of the field in defence.

Replaced by Kai O'Donnell for this week's match, Payten's patience with him as finally run out and the back-rower will now need to earn his place back in the top-grade side.

Following the bombshell decision, both Corey Parker and Mal Meninga have backed the move and believe the Cowboys coach has sent a strong message to the rest of the playing group as they look to get back to their winning ways.

"For Jeremiah Nanai, you are a back rower. You have the ability to make tackles," Parker said on SENQ Breakfast. "I understand you have your left and right backrowers but don't even get me started on that. "I can't for the life of me understand why kids these days say that they play on the left side. What do you mean you play on the left side? You are playing football. You play wherever. They are too structured. "Some of the Cowboys performances were unacceptable and Nanai has been in this position before so I expect him to bounce back. "He's an elite attacking player but on the weekend, he only made three runs 20 metres. He also had 20 tackles with four misses. That's not up to standard."

Echoing Parker's words, Australian Kangaroos head coach Mal Meninga also backed Payten's decision to drop Jeremiah Nanai from Saturday's match against the Cronulla Sharks.

“Statistically, Nanai had a very poor game and a lot of line breaks came through his side,” Meninga added.

“Payten's made a statement and that's fine after that sort of performance. It's one of his better players and it wasn't good enough.

“The standard wasn't good enough so he has to go back to (Queensland Cup) and work on his game.