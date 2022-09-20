Papua New Guinea have confirmed no NRL-contracted players will take part in the match on Sunday against the Prime Minister's XIII.

While their mid-year Test win against Fiji saw Alex Johnston, David Mead, Justin Olam and Lachlan Lam turn out for the Kumuls, all four are unavailable for this fixture.

Johnston will play on Saturday evening for the South Sydney Rabbitohs as they take on the Penrith Panthers in an NRL preliminary final, while Olam is out of the finals race but being kept in cotton wool.

Mead has retired, while Lam has moved to England having been granted a release from the Sydney Roosters.

It's tipped that all four, as well as Xavier Coates (pending Australian selection and an eligibility decision) will be available for Papua New Guinea at the World Cup.

The 20-man squad to play the PM's XIII, which is made up of players already out of the finals race, including a number of World Cup hopefuls, features eight players from the team that beat Fiji in Campbelltown during the NRL's representative weekend, as well as a host of new faces.

Coach Stanley Tepend confirmed the match would be an opportunity for players to push their selection case ahead of the World Cup squad being named, likely next week.

“I will be looking at the new players coming into this game, with each of them a genuine chance at making it into the World Cup squad," Tepend said.

"We have spots available, and this is their opportunity to prove that no matter what we face or what situation we are put in, we rise together.

"We will be coming up against a good Australian team and playing at the best rugby league stadium. So, it’s important for this group of boys to not let the occasion get to them but play the way we want to.”

Papua New Guinea squad to play PM's XIII

Keven Appo (PNG Hunters)

Edene Gebbie (Townsville Blackhawks)

Zev John (Central Queensland Capras)

Epel Kapinas (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Francis Kish (PNG Hunters)

Kyle Laybutt (Townsville Blackhawks)

Sylvester Namo (PNG Hunters)

Jimmy Ngutlik (Western Suburbs Magpies)

Brandon Nima (PNG Hunters)

Wartovo Puara (PNG Hunters)

Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras)

Judah Rimbu (PNG Hunters)

Dan Russell (Brisbane Tigers)

Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters)

Sherwin Tanabi (PNG Hunters)

Cruise Ten (Souths Logan Magpies)

Wesser Tenza (PNG Hunters)

Leon Undupia (Mendi Muruks)

Emmanuel Waine (PNG Hunters)

Mckenzie Yei (Central Queensland Capras)