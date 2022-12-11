Penrith's roaring success over the past three years has been a result of their quality junior system and strength of their nursery, however a plan to double the NRL's minimum wage could send it all tumbling down.

The Panthers had 13 'one-club players' in their 2021 premiership-winning side before producing 14 for the 2022 decider, a testament to the talent in the club's backyard, there's always another cab off the rank.

While the back-to-back premiers are losing key players each season, there's always a youngster ready to grab their opportunity when a position opens up.

Josh Mansour, a former Kangaroo, departed at the end of 2020, only for the likes of Charlie Staines, Taylan May and Sunia Turuva to emerge as replacements for the hulking winger.

However, plans to double the NRL's minimum wage up to $150,000 per season is set to throw a mammoth spanner in the Penrith production line, and potentially cost them the next generation of stars.

Brian To'o's retention has cost the side a pretty penny while rumours of Stephen Crichton being offered as much as $1 million per season to play fullback elsewhere continue to swirl.

While the salary cap will jump from $9.3 million to $10.5 million in 2024, the extra $1.2 million appears set to go to the underpaid stars of the squad as opposed to the superstars, and potentially leave the Panthers without finds to upgrade their elite talent.

The punches keep rolling for the Panthers retention system, who are yet to re-sign the likes of Liam Martin, Scott Sorensen, Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu for 2024, with Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo and Dylan Edwards all without a deal for the following year.

It'll be harder to get pen to paper when they're forced to offer each budding youngster $150,000 instead of the current figure, $80,000, although it will mean the end of lower-paid players having to pick-up an external job.

As the drums beat louder for Crichton's departure, the production line keeps churning, with either Thomas Jenkins, Jack Cole or Turuva set to snatch the centre spot in 2024 if the Samoan superstar does leave.

The wage increase is yet to be officially confirmed as the CBA is ongoing, however the likely pay bump will have Penrith's fans and officials sweating when it comes to keeping their beloved stars.