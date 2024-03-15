The Penrith Panthers have revealed they will launch a Members Advisory Committee to help the club transition out of BlueBet Stadium in 2025, and then back into the redeveloped stadium in 2026.

The club have confirmed the Members Advisory Committee will be made up of seven applicants to help guide the club's deicision making regarding key fan engagement initiatives and membership offerings for 2025.

While it's unclear just how much say the members will receive in Penrith's plans, the club will be moved out of their current venue for the 2025 season as it receives a facelift which includes a new western grandstand and refurbished eastern grandstand that will add approximately 3,500 seats to the venue, giving a total capacity of 25,000.

A reconfiguration of the venue will also see a better experience for fans, while new and increased changerooms will enable a larger women's program for the Panthers.

What is yet to be confirmed is where the Panthers will play in 2025.

As it stands, all reports have suggested they will uproot their games to Parramatta and play out of CommBank Stadium, which will give the venue its busiest season yet, hosting the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers, as well as select games for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers.

All up, CommBank Stadium could host as many as 30 NRL games to go with A-League matches early in the season and rugby union matches throughout the remainder of winter.

It's unclear for that reason whether Penrith may actually be looking to split up their allocation of home games, although it seems unlikely they would move their home games any further away from the foot of the mountains.

It's believed the Panthers will apply to play a home game in Las Vegas during 2025, as well as a home game during Magic Round to ease the strain on Sydney-based venues, while they will also have their usual clash in Bathurst.

To apply, you must be a Panthers member and hit a number of other criteria, which can be viewed HERE.