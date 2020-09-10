A “pissed off” Panthers side is still reeling from ex-teammate Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s admission of giving up on them last season.

The western Sydney derby scheduled on Friday is shaping to be a blockbuster clash.

The Panthers have lost one game this season against the Eels and with their final two opponents being Manly and the Bulldogs.

Parramatta pose the biggest threat to Penrith’s minor premiership hopes.

With star forward Campbell-Gillard switching between the two clubs, he has rediscovered his best form in his new colours.

The 27-year-old disagreed with Panthers coach Ivan Cleary last season and found himself playing off the bench.

Former teammate and Penrith star Nathan Cleary admitted in an interview with Channel 9 during pre-season he threw in the towel.

“When you’re in the position I was in, coming off the bench and playing 25 to 30 minutes, you tend to think, ‘stuff it, I’ll start doing this and that and not caring about it’,” he said after exiting the club to join rivals, the Eels.

“Was a bit like being in a bad personal relationship towards the end… I wouldn’t say it was toxic but I definitely needed the change”. Campbell-Gillard told Fox Sports earlier this year.

Campbell-Gillard comments hit a nerve with his former teammates, with Cleary admitted his brutal honesty “pissed off” some of the players.

“Reggie is just like that, people want to take his head off, he’s a chirpy bloke,” Nathan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“He makes some silly comments sometimes. It’s just how it is.

“When he said that he stopped trying last year, a few of the boys were quite pissed off about that. It might have been frustrating for him, but it was frustrating for everyone else, too.

“Last year was a pretty weird year. I didn’t notice too much at the time, but he obviously wasn’t too happy.

“I am happy for him now that he’s moved on to Parra and he’s happy again and playing some good footy. So good luck to him.”

Ivan understands why the comments would have offended the playing group.

“Anyone would take offence to that,” Ivan said.

“I wasn’t at my best or feeling the best last year either. I didn’t give up.”