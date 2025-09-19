Penrith Panthers utility Daine Laurie has been a serviceable back-up for the back-to-back-to-back-to-back premiers since re-joining their ranks in 2024.

Mostly filling in for Dylan Edwards, Laurie has shown glimpses of brilliance in his scarce time on the field.

Despite his clear potential, he hasn't been able to cement a spot in the Panthers' NRL squad, which has consequently left him without a contract in 2026.

While many players would be disheartened by the lack of security, Laurie is backing himself to land a deal soon.

"I don't have a clue [what my future holds] ... I'm just going to take it day by day and hopefully something turns up in the background," Laurie told AAP.

Despite not knowing what his future will look like, he is adamant that he will not go overseas to play in the Super League.

"I think I'm too young to go over there, I want to get to the 100-game mark and then maybe suss it out," he said.

"I'm just coming in and taking it day by day, and if something pops up that's the right thing for me and my missus, I'll take it."

Laurie admitted he believes he has matured since he last left the Panthers for the Wests Tigers in 2020, and thinks he's got a lot to offer any NRL club.

"I reckon I've matured as a person and I reckon my game has definitely gotten better since I left the Tigers,” he said.