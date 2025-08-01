The Canberra Raiders are set to lose one of the most promising young halves in their system, with the Penrith Panthers gearing up to pounce on his services.

Keahn Skipps, who has captained his Jersey Flegg side in the No. 7 jumper for the Raiders, looks to be making his way to Western Sydney to link up with the four-time premiers.

The young halfback has been highly touted coming through the ranks. While the Raiders' coaching staff have been impressed with his undeniable talent thus far, the current log jam in the club's halves stocks will see him depart the nation's capital.

Skipps is set to join the Panthers on a three-year, full-time deal, which will see the electric halfback don the famous black jersey until the end of 2028.

The Jersey Flegg star's elite playmaking ability and crafty footwork caught the attention from scouts, with the Panthers identifying him as a potential NRL halves option down the track.

Between reports of a potential move for Nathan Cleary down the track due to his relationship with overseas soccer star Mary Fowler, and the five-eighth position by no means locked down following the departure of Jarome Luai, Skipps has a real opportunity on his hands to earn a place in Ivan Cleary's side in the coming years.