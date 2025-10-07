A young Penrith Panthers recruit will headline the Junior Kumuls team that will come face-to-face with the Australian Schoolboys, which boasts the best young players in rugby league who attended school in 2025.\n\nIn the now annual clash, young five-eighth Ellyjah Birve will look to lead the Kumuls to victory after recently inking a two-year contract to join the Panthers.\n\nHaving risen through the Queensland junior representative ranks, he was poached from the Melbourne Storm after playing for their feeder club, the Sunshine Coast Falcons.\n\nIdolising the duo of Johnathan Thurston and Isaiya Katoa, he will look to lead the Papua New Guinea outfit to an upset win over the Australian Schoolboys that includes the likes of Darcy Smith, Thomas Dellow and Cameron Bamblett.\n2025 Junior Kumuls Team\n1. Hercules Kondo\n2. Araga Eresi\n3. Nathaniel Apa\n4. Kevin Yako\n5. Manase Watt\n6. Ellyjah Birve\n7. Felix Beki\n8. Jabiri Mack\n9. Jeffrey Phillip\n10. Vane Manuma\n11. Geordan Amaiu\n12. Joseph Kora\n13. David Isaac\n\nInterchange\n14. Ishmael Vaieke\n15. Otto Thomas\n16. Taufa Taulani\n17. Ames John\n\nReserves\n18. Ryan Martin\n2025 Junior Orchids Team\n1. Janique Mili\n2. Jarishma Fonataba\n3. Christolite Diunde\n4. Ukere Sabumei\n5. Irene Luana\n6. Tia Molo\n7. Joyce Horbert\n8. Chloe Thompson\n9. Josephine Wesu\n10. Williamina Hauna\n11. Mya Muller Tarsha\n12. Brenda Koi\n13. Alice Joe\n\nInterchange\n14. Bright Movoa\n15. Elisabeth Loriri\n16. Meriso Jomino\n17. Rayleen Karry\n\nReserves\n18. Rhonda Joseph\n19. Christine Raiam