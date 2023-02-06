Premiership hero Scott Sattler believes his old side, the Panthers can make it three in a row in 2023, a feat last accomplished by the Eels in the 1980s.
The Penrith Panthers have entered this season as heavy favourites to win the competition, even though they have lost starters Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau to rival clubs.
Aiming for the illustrious three-peat, Sattler states that even though the duo will be missed, the club can still go on to win another premiership. He believes only two clubs can contend with the defending premiers- the Roosters and Cowboys.
"Penrith can win three in a row because they still have a core playing group that has been together for a long time," Sattler said to the AAP.
"They can because they have a depth and a production line of talent like no other club, and the resources to assist those young players get even better."
"They have a coaching team that knows their players, more importantly off the field than on it."
While the Panthers have farewelled Kikau and Koroisau, along with J'Maine Hopgood and Charlie Staines, they have replenished their squad by making key transfers.
Luke Garner will join the team and is poised to take one of the two starting back-row positions. The club has also signed Jack Cogger, Zac Hosking and Tyrone Peachey, all of whom will become useful at State of Origin time when the Panthers are bound to lose players.
"Kikau is a huge loss and not just because of what he does with the ball with his physical presence and athletic ability."
"Most of all in the big games he comes up with decisive big plays defensively through a great kick-chase or plucking the ball out of the air from a cross-field kick ... but the key figure and link they have still got there is Nathan Cleary."
"Having the luxury of Nathan there makes it easier for guys like Scott Sorensen and Luke Garner, who are in line to replace Kikau, to just do their thing."
"As a hooker you need to be crafty and give good service but most importantly you have to be very good defensively, and Mitch Kenny has that box ticked," Sattler said.
"Mitch admittedly doesn't ask the questions Api does but if you come through the middle you are going to get a fright."
If the Panthers do win the Grand Final again this season it will be the first time since the Paramatta Eels did it at the start of the 1980s. It will also immortalise the players involved in the triumphal win.
While the Eels had Mick Cronin, Steve Ella, Eric Grothe, Brett Kenny, Peter Sterling and Ray Price, the Panthers have Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton and Jarome Luai.
