Premiership hero Scott Sattler believes his old side, the Panthers can make it three in a row in 2023, a feat last accomplished by the Eels in the 1980s.

The Penrith Panthers have entered this season as heavy favourites to win the competition, even though they have lost starters Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau to rival clubs.

Aiming for the illustrious three-peat, Sattler states that even though the duo will be missed, the club can still go on to win another premiership. He believes only two clubs can contend with the defending premiers- the Roosters and Cowboys.