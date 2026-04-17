Four-time premiership winner Moses Leota is at the centre of a push for State of Origin eligibility, despite narrowly missing the current criteria by just four months.

Leota, who moved from Auckland to Sydney shortly after his 13th birthday, falls outside the NRL's eligibility rules, which require a player to have resided in New South Wales or Queensland before turning 13, be born in either state, or have a father who played Origin.

Despite the recent removal of the tiered nation system, those core requirements remain unchanged — currently leaving the Penrith enforcer ineligible for the Blues.

However, there is growing support for the rules to be applied with greater flexibility in Leota's case.

Sources have told The Sydney Morning Herald that the NRL would be open to assessing any formal request, with the narrow margin by which Leota missed the cut-off potentially strengthening his case.

Leota has long been on the radar of New South Wales selectors.

Greg Alexander, who has recently been involved in the Blues camp, revealed the front-rower was previously considered for Origin before his eligibility status was clarified.

“I thought Moses would be perfect for Origin a few years ago, and nothing has changed – he's one of the best front-rowers in the game, and was crucial for us in all four grand final wins,” Alexander said.

Since arriving in Sydney, Leota has built deep roots in the game's heartland.

He began playing for St Mary's a year after his arrival and has remained a Western Sydney mainstay ever since, becoming synonymous with Penrith's dominance in recent seasons.

Now 30, Leota has made no secret of his desire to wear the sky blue jersey.

“One hundred per cent I'd love to play for NSW, and I've been here more than half my life,” he said.

“I've been to watch Origin games, and have always loved the hype and the intensity. I loved watching Paul Gallen and the way he went after the game, and took on anything and anyone.

“It would be mad to play. I don't hate Queensland, but I'm definitely a Blues supporter.”

Former Blues enforcer Mark Geyer has also backed calls for Leota's eligibility to be reconsidered, urging officials to apply “common sense”.

“Moses has spent more than half his life in Australia, and I used to coach against him when he was with St Marys and I was with Brothers,” Geyer said.

“Moses is as Penrith as they come. Common sense needs to prevail here. I'd happily see Moses play for NSW, and I'd be just as glad if Jason Taumalolo and Ronaldo Mulitalo were available for Queensland.

“I'd definitely have Moses in my 19-man squad. He's in career-best form.”

Geyer added that allowing Leota to represent New South Wales would not “open the floodgates” for other players to push for an appeal.

Among individuals who have in the past narrowly missed out on eligibility are Jason Taumalolo and Ronaldo Mulitalo.

Any potential inclusion, however, would come amid fierce competition for spots in the Blues' forward pack. Players such as Payne Haas, Addin Fonua-Blake, Isaah Yeo, Spencer Leniu, Keaon Koloamatangi, Stefano Utoikamanu, Terrell May and Mitch Barnett are currently among the troops eligible for selection.