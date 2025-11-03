The Penrith Panthers have confirmed a contract extension and upgrade for young fullback Jaxen Edgar.

The rising talent, who has been steadily progressing through Penrith's pathways system, has been promoted to the Top 30, effective immediately for the 2026 season, and will remain with the club at the foot of the mountains until at least the end of 2028.

The young gun who could well shape as the future of the number one jersey for Penrith, has played just a single NRL game, making his debut in Round 26 this year against the Canterbury Bulldogs when the blue and white rested all but one of their Best 17.

Edgar had been named 18th man, but was activated in the closing stages of the game by coach Ivan Cleary after Penrith were struck by a double concussion.

Debuting at NSW Cup level in Round 2 this year, he went on to play five games back-to-back, before also playing Round 16 at the back against the Warriors. He scored two tries in his six outings and held his own at both ends of the park.

"He is an exceptional young talent with a strong work ethic and a great attitude towards his development. He's shown tremendous growth, and we believe he has a very bright future in the game," Panthers General Manager of Football Shane Elford said in a club statement confirming the news.

"Jaxen is testament to the success of our clubs pathway system, and we are excited to see what the future holds for him with the Panthers."

Edgar is a former Harold Matthews Cup player of the year in 2023, and was selected to the Australian Schoolboys team in the same year.