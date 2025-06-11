As with previous weeks' editions, these Power Rankings will remain referee reference-free.

Round 14 was a round that largely maintained the status quo. All four top sides won while the Sharks, despite a horror loss, hung onto fifth spot on the ladder as a result of results around them.

The Raiders, Dogs and Warriors all continued their magical seasons while the old guard the Storm and the Panthers reminded everyone that they're still around.

Where did your team land on our Power Rankings following Round 14?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders maintain their spot as the team to beat following a brilliant 36-12 win over the Rabbitohs in the capital.

Josh Papalii celebrated becoming the Raiders most capped player with a try double and a goal, much to the delight of fans and Ricky Stuart.

Canberra finally enjoy their first bye of the season in Round 15. To say they've enjoyed a brilliant start to 2025 would be a massive understatement.

2. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (2)

The Bulldogs also kept their amazing 2025 run going via a 30-12 win over the Eels in front of a monster Kings Birthday crowd.

Matt Burton was the star on the day although I'd argue Max King's efforts up front were just as massive. Lachlan Galvin celebrated his debut with a try to cap off the win.

The Dogs welcome back Jacob Preston against the Bunnies this Sunday. They'll be without their Origin stars though.

3. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors round out the third team to enter the second Origin bye way, way ahead of pre-season expectations. They put the Sharks to the sword at Shark Park on Saturday evening.

Sam Healey and Luke Metcalf came back to haunt their former side while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad continued his breathtaking season.

The Warriors enjoy the bye this weekend. They can sit back and enjoy a much-deserved break as they sit firmly inside the top four.

4. Melbourne Storm (4)

The Storm, despite being a fair way off their best, sit fourth heading into Origin Two thanks to a thumping victory over the Cowboys.

Jahrome Hughes was arguably the star of the weekend in taking the visiting Cowboys side apart. Nelson Asofa-Solomona's return to form is another feather in the Storm's cap.

Melbourne players can sit back and watch their Origin stars do their thing this week due to the bye. Well timed considering.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The fact the Sharks sit fifth both here and the on the NRL ladder is all the argument you need to support "four teams and then the rest.

Craig Fitzgibbon's men were awful in the second half, at home, in watching the Warriors run riot. That is now two embarrassing performances in a row.

They simply have to beat the Dragons on Thursday night.

6. North Queensland Cowboys (6)

The Cowboys are another team who can consider themselves lucky that teams around them just can't get their act together.

Scott Drinkwater has brilliant moments on Friday evening but the Cowboys never looked in the same class as the Storm in a heavy defeat.

The Cowboys host the Dolphins in a hugely Origin-effected game. Toss a coin.

7. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins are building a real case for their first ever Top Eight appearance. Their 56-6 win over the Dragons certainly didn't hurt.

Connelly Lemuelu, Herbie Farnworth, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jamayne Isaako all crossed for try doubles. I'm running out of ways to describe how good Isaiya Katoa is.

The Dolphins travel to Townsville to play the Cowboys this weekend. A great opportunity here.

8. Penrith Panthers (11)

I said last week I was looking over my shoulder at the Panthers. They, again, were far from their best, but their wins continue to stack up.

Tom Jenkins crossed for a hatty in his sides win over the Tigers. Nathan Cleary pulled all the strings while Origin teammate Dylan Edwards was massive.

Penrith have the week off this weekend as their stars go to battle in the Origin arena.

9. Brisbane Broncos (10)

Brisbane reminded us all of what they are capable of this past weekend. Ok it was only against the Titans but still, a 44-14 win doesn't come along every week.

Kotoni Staggs was a monster on the night while Adam Reynolds was very good in his 300th NRL game.

A bye this weekend should see Ben Hunt move closer to a return. If Brisbane ever find their best, watch out!

10. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly continue to be one of the most difficult sides to predict. This week it was 40 minutes of brilliance followed by 41 minutes of dire footy.

The golden point loss to the Knights, despite leading 16-0 at the break, has fans furious and calling for change.

Manly should make short work of the awful Titans on Friday night.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (8)

The Dragons helped set up the least anticipated local derby this weekend after being played off the park by the Dolphins.

The 56-6 loss was every bit as bad as it sounds.

Shane Flanagan should have his men prime for a snatch and grab visit to the Shire on Thursday night. He has no choice.

12. Sydney Roosters (12)

The Roosters return, albeit Origin-depleted, following the bye this past weekend.

They run into a Knights side, who despite a recent win, have hardly set the world on fire recently.

13. South Sydney Rabbitohs (13)

The Bunnies welcomed back and then lost Cody Walker during their heavy loss to the Raiders.

Keaon Koloamatangi can count himself extremely unlucky not to be running out next Wednesday in Perth. He was against the Rabbitohs best on the night.

The fact they start as massive outsiders against a heavy Origin-deleted Dogs team says a lot.

14. Newcastle Knights (16)

We're focusing on the positive here today. The positive here is that the Newcastle Knights won a Golden Point thriller on the back of a near flawless second half.

Fletcher Sharpe is defensive improvement away from being the game's next superstar. Dane Gagai turned back the clock in a big way and was untouchable in the second stanza.

The Knights have a brilliant chance to keep the momentum going as they host an undermanned Roosters side stripped of their stars through Origin.

15. Parramatta Eels (14)

The Eels more than played their part in an entertaining Monday afternoon game yet were ultimately beaten by the red hot Bulldogs.

This side looks to have a bright future but lacks those final pieces to be truly competitive in 2025.

A bye this weekend should allow Jason Ryles to get his players behind him for one final, albeit unlikely Finals push.

16. Wests Tigers (15)

For the second week in a row the Tigers were ultimately competitive despite a game looking as though it could get away from them.

Unfortunately, for the fourth game in a row, it ended in a Tigers loss. This despite the best efforts of Terrell May, Starford To'a and Jarome Luai.

Benji Marshall has to rally his troops during this Bye weekend. They need a win.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

That Round 10 win over the Knights sure does seem a long, long time ago now.

The Titans were blown off the park to the tune of 44 points to 14 by the rivals, the Broncos. Truthfully, this was a walk in the park for the slick Broncs.

Friday night's home game against Manly is a must-win. In round 15! That is dire straights.