Penrith Panthers forward Isaiah Papali'i has been charged by the NRL's match review committee for a high tackle during the club's elimination final win over the New Zealand Warriors.

Papali'i was cited for a second half shot on Chanel Harris-Tavita, but has only been hit with a Grade 1 charge.

It being a first offence on his rolling 12-month record means he will be able to accept a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights the charge at the judiciary and panel and loses.

The forward was one of Penrith's best on Saturday afternoon, with his work off the bench allowing the men from the foot of the mountains to put the Warriors away and set up a Week 2 knockout semi-final with the Canterbury Bulldogs in Sydney.

New Zealand Warriors forward Jackson Ford was also placed on report for a lifting tackle during the first half of the game, but has not been charged.

In the later game - which saw the Cronulla Sharks get over the line to keep their season alive against the Sydney Roosters - Addin Fonua-Blake was the only player charged for a shoulder charge.

The shot seemed to show the Sharks' prop not making an attempt to wrap the arm at all, but he has not been charged by the MRC for the offence and will be free to line up next weekend in a semi-final against either the Canberra Raiders or Brisbane Broncos.

Papali'i will have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine his plea to the charge.