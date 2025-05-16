The NRL have slapped trainers at both the North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers with breach notices over their actions with the football during the Round 10 draw between the two clubs.

Played in Townsville, vision emerged the morning after the game of a Penrith trainer squirting the football with water prior to a kick-off.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten was quoted as suggesting his staff had picked up on it from the bench, but the NRL have now slapped both clubs with the same sanction for the same offence.

While the two clubs in question have five days to respond to the breach notices, the NRL have confirmed the clubs will be fined $10,000 each, and the trainers will be suspended for two matches each, with one of those to be suspended.

"The NRL has issued North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers with breach notices relating to the actions of Club trainers in Round 10," the NRL wrote in a statement regarding the breach notices.

"The breach notices propose a fine for each Club of $10,000, and a two-match suspension for each trainer involved (one match suspended).

"During the match, trainers from both Clubs were observed squirting liquid onto the football prior to kick restarts of play, in contravention of the NRL Rules.

"The NRL has also reminded all Clubs about the limitations of the roles of trainers on match days. Any action, other than those permitted under the NRL Rules, may be considered a breach liable to sanctions.

"Both Clubs will have five days to respond to the breach notices."