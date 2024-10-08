The Penrith Panthers have confirmed the departures of seven players at their club awards night after winning their fourth consecutive NRL premiership on Sunday.

While it was already confirmed that James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors), Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels), Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers), Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers) and Tyrone Peachey (retired) would be leaving the club, the Panthers have now revealed that two others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Daeon Amituanai and Jordan Grant.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrival of Blaize Talagi from the Parramatta Eels and Isaiah Papali'i from the Wests Tigers on three-year deals.

It also means that back-rower Matthew Eisenhuth has not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has two vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.

However, reports emerged that he has agreed to a two-year contract to remain at the club until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Panthers Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Paul Alamoti

4. Izack Tago

5. Jesse McLean

6. Blaize Talagi

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. Liam Martin

11. Isaiah Papali'i

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Brad Schneider

15. Liam Henry

16. Luke Garner

17. Lindsay Smith

Rest of squad

18. Casey McLean

19. Riley Price

20. Preston Riki

21. Soni Luke

22. Harrison Hassett

23. Asu Kepaoa

24. Mavrik Geyer

25. Daine Laurie

26. Luke Sommerton

27. Luron Patea

28. Jack Cole

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 2

2025 development list

1. Billy Scott

2. Trent Toelau

3. David Fale