The Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels have named their squads for Saturday’s trial clash.
Both sides will effectively go into the contest at full strength, naming strong sides in the battle of the West.
The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.
You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!
Eels recruits Tom Opacic, Keegan Hipgrave and Isaiah Papali’i will all don the jumper for the first time as Brad Arthur named his 17, while the Panthers take in a 19-man squad.
The Panthers stadium clash will kick off at 7.30pm.
Check out both teams below!
Panthers squad for trial clash
Api Koroisau
Brian To’o
Isaah Yeo
J’maine Hopgood
Matt Eisenhuth
Tyrone May
TEAMLIST TIME ⏰ The Panthers @NRL squad has been named to face the Eels on Saturday.
📝 https://t.co/fMTdds0Tfq#pantherpride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/1bStlW1NjK
— Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) February 23, 2021
Eels team list for trial clash
1. Clint Gutherson
2. Maika Sivo
3. Tom Opacic
4. Waqa Blake
6. Dylan Brown
7. Mitch Moses
8. Junior Paulo
9. Reed Mahoney
11. Shaun Lane
12. Ryan Matterson
13. Nathan Brown
14. Oregon Kaufusi
15. Isaiah Papali’i
16. Keegan Hipgrave
17. Marata Niukore
Battle of the West Trial Team List!!
Panthers v Eels 😤😤
➡️https://t.co/7VKM1PeusS#PARRAdise
— Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) February 25, 2021