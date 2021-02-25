The Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels have named their squads for Saturday’s trial clash.

Both sides will effectively go into the contest at full strength, naming strong sides in the battle of the West.

Eels recruits Tom Opacic, Keegan Hipgrave and Isaiah Papali’i will all don the jumper for the first time as Brad Arthur named his 17, while the Panthers take in a 19-man squad.

The Panthers stadium clash will kick off at 7.30pm.

Check out both teams below!

Panthers squad for trial clash

Api Koroisau

Brian To’o

Charlie Staines

Dylan Edwards

Isaah Yeo

James Fisher-Harris

Jarome Luai

J’maine Hopgood

Kurt Capewell

Liam Martin

Matt Burton

Matt Eisenhuth

Moses Leota

Nathan Cleary

Paul Momirovski

Spencer Leniu

Stephen Crichton

Tyrone May

Viliame Kikau

Eels team list for trial clash



1. Clint Gutherson

2. Maika Sivo

3. Tom Opacic

4. Waqa Blake

5. Blake Ferguson

6. Dylan Brown

7. Mitch Moses

8. Junior Paulo

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

11. Shaun Lane

12. Ryan Matterson

13. Nathan Brown

14. Oregon Kaufusi

15. Isaiah Papali’i

16. Keegan Hipgrave

17. Marata Niukore