After admitting that his goal is to play with his two brothers, Terrell May's future has been clouded in uncertainty as he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

Whilst on the Bloke in a Bar podcast, the forward who is currently signed with the Sydney Roosters admitted that he would agree to a deal with any club that would sign him and his brothers Tyrone May (Hull Kingston Rovers) and Taylan May (Penrith Panthers).

This could potentially see him return back to the foot of the mountains and reunite with the club he played his junior football with.

When asked whether he would like to see Terrell May at the Penrith Panthers post-2024, 2023 Golden Boot winner James Fisher-Harris stated that it's up to all three of the May brothers.

Despite giving no hints away, he disclosed that Terrell was a good footballer - a statement that would further improve the club's forward pack.

"He's a good player, man, and he was a junior here, so it's up to him, and it's up to the May brothers," Fisher-Harris said.

"They're all tight, and it's up to them but he's a good player."

After appearing on the podcast and speaking about his future, it has come to light that the Canterbury Bulldogs have tabled an offer to Terrell May, per reports from News Corp.

The offer is understood to be a multi-year deal, with the player's management shopping him around for an approximate price of $500,000 per season.

Canterbury has struggled to recruit in the forwards in recent seasons and desperately needs a hard-working, strong and physical prop like May - especially since the failed recruitment of Siosiua Taukeiaho from the Catalan Dragons due to a failed medical.

At Belmore, he would easily fit into the starting front row and play under Cameron Ciraldo, a coach he is familiar with due to their time together at the Panthers.

May, who debuted in Round 11 of the 2022 season, has now played 26 NRL games, with 17 of those coming from last season.

During 2023, he averaged 100 metres per game and tackled at almost 99 per cent efficiency, with 54 and 56-minute performances during the finals series against the Cronulla Sharks and Melbourne Storm being the crowning achievements of his season.

Recently, he has also revealed he rejected an offer from the Melbourne Storm because he preferred playing for either the Sydney Roosters or Penrith Panthers.

"If it doesn't work out, my preference is to be at the Roosters for the rest of my life or back home at Penrith," May said.

"I'm a massive family guy. My family is everyhthing. I could have gone to Melbourne, everyone knows that after it came out in the media.

"I was going to go there, but I can't leave my family. Especially now, I just bought a house, I have a family, I want my parents to retire and look after them.

"The preference is for us to be together, but if that can't happen then I want to be with at least one of them."