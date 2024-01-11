Sydney Roosters rising star Terrell May has all but confirmed he will leave the club if the right offer arrives.

And in more worrying news for the Roosters, he admitted clubs have shown interest in exactly what he wants. That is, playing with his two brothers.

The May brothers have been split up in recent years, despite all coming through the Penrith Panthers system. While Taylan is still at the Panthers and was involved in the 2022 premiership before missing the 2023 campaign with injury, Terrell has moved to the Roosters where he has become a breakout star, and Tyrone is currently playing in the English Super League.

While Terrell refused to say which clubs have shown interest, he said the he will sign in a heartbeat with whichever clubs wants all three at the same place.

"100 per cent. I want to be honest here. My talks are with whoever wants to sign us three brothers. That's where I want to be at," May told the Bloke in a Bar podcast with Denan Kemp.

"Robbo [Roosters coach Trent Robinson] knows too. I haven't hid it from him. Whichever club wants three brothers, that's where I'll be at.

"We are all off [contract] at the same time.

"That's the preference if a club can get all three of us, I'll sign there in a heartbeat no matter what. I think everyone would. If you have two brothers you could be at the same club with, I think you'd want to be there no matter the situation.

"Clubs have shown interest, but it's just what club we want to be at.

"Obviously I want to stay at Roosters, but it's hard when you have brothers."

May, who made his debut in Round 11 of the 2022 season, has now played 26 NRL games, but 17 of those came in 2023 where he averaged 100 metres per game and tackled at almost 99 per cent, with 54 and 56-minute performances during the finals series against the Cronulla Sharks and Melbourne Storm being the crowning achievements of his season.

The forward admitted that if it doesn't work out for all three to be at the same club, he would entertain a move back to Penrith, although the preference is to remain at the Roosters, while also confirming he knocked back an approach from the Melbourne Storm in recent times.

"If it doesn't work out, my preference is to be at the Roosters for the rest of my life or back home at Penrith," May said.

"I'm a massive family guy. My family is everyhthing. I could have gone to Melbourne, everyone knows that after it came out in the media. I was going to go there, but I can't leave my family. Especially now, I just bought a house, I have a family, I want my parents to retire and look after them. The preference is for us to be together, but if that can't happen then I want to be with at least one of them."