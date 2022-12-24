The Wests Tigers and the Dolphins are reportedly looking to disrupt contract talks between Cronulla and centre Jesse Ramien as they look to pry the 25-year-old away from the Sharks.

Ramien is eligible to discuss his future and sign with another club for the 2024 season as his current deal expires at the conclusion of next year, piquing the interest of multiple rival clubs.

According to The Daily Telegraph, both the Tigers and Dolphins are interested in Ramien's services, however the Dubbo product and the Sharks are currently working through details on a new deal that would see the outside back remain in the blue, black and white.

Talks between the two parties are understood to have been prolonged due to the recent uncertainty around the NRL salary cap and CBA, giving other clubs a window to move on Ramien.

It is understood that the Tigers, who are looking to add to their centre stocks, are showing interest in Ramien given Benji Marshall's fondness of the former Newcastle player.

Marshall will take over the senior coaching reins at Concord from Tim Sheens at the end of the 2024 season, hoping to build a strong foundation for the list he'll eventually inherit.

The Tigers' outside backs brigade is already home to Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, David Nofoaluma, Junior Tupou, Ken Maumalo and Tommy Talau, while playmaker Adam Doueihi is also capable of playing in the centres.

Ramien has played 97 games in the NRL since making his debut with the Sharks in 2017, with the New South Welshman also playing one season with the Knights in 2019 before returning to the Shire.