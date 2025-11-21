The London Broncos have bolstered their forward pack with the signings of Emarly Bitungane and Luke Smith, two promising young forwards fresh from their NRL debuts.\nBitungane, who recently made his NRL debut with the North Queensland Cowboys, joins the Broncos ahead of the 2026 season.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_217085" align="alignnone" width="840"] Emarly Bitungane. (Photo: Cowboys Media)[\/caption]\nThe powerhouse forward is known for his strength, versatility, and relentless work ethic, traits the Broncos believe will help him thrive in the UK competition.\n"Fresh off his NRL debut with the Cowboys, Emarly is now ready to make his mark in the UK," the club said in a statement.\nJoining him is back-rower Luke Smith, who arrives from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs after progressing through their highly regarded development system.\nSmith debuted in the NRL in 2025 and has been tipped as a rising star due to his size, athleticism, and defensive energy.\n"Luke brings serious muscle to the forward pack and is ready for the next level in the capital," the Broncos said.\nThe pair have both been linked to a Perth Bears move in 2027, with the Broncos providing a perfect stopgap in 2026 for them to shine.\nBoth signings continue London's strong recruitment drive, with the club targeting young, hungry players from the NRL looking to make a name for themselves in the Super League.