It has been revealed that talks are once again underway over the possibility of holding a State of Origin game in New Zealand.

While Origin has only once been played outside of Australia - an exhibition match in the United States of America decades ago - talk has continued almost on a yearly basis since about the prospect of taking a game across the Tasman.

Major logistical issues including the timezone - New Zealand being two hours in front of Australia - is seen as the major issue which might prevent a trip for Origin across the Tasman.

ADVERTISEMENT

But speaking on the Off The Record podcast, journalist Phil Rothfield said there is being consideration given on how to pull off the move from Australian Rugby League Comission chairman Peter V'Landys, and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

“I'm told there's serious consideration from the ARL Commission and Andrew Abdo about taking State of Origin to New Zealand,” Rothfield said on the show.

“Playing to a mass audience over there, in a rugby union country, is a smart move."

ADVERTISEMENT

The NRL have had no issue in taking Origin all around Australia, with Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth all hosting games in recent years.

Perth will host Game 2 this year, despite it being played on a Wednesday night and the Western Australian capital being two hours behind the east coast.

It was revealed that there is talk of any potential game in Auckland being played on a Sunday night to combat the time zone challenge, with it to kick-off at 8pm in Auckland, and 6pm in Australia.

Whether host broadcasters would agree to that remains to be seen, but a new TV agreement is currently being negotiated, and Origin could well be sold as a separate package, with the competition also to receive a shake up as first the Perth Bears enter in 2027, and then a Papua New Guinea-based team in 2028, which will change the current bye structure twice in as many seasons.

Speaking on the show however, Andrew Webster went one further and linked the NRL's current interest in buying a stake in the English Super League to a potential Origin game in London at Wembley Stadium.

“I've spoken to English reporters over there, they reckon an Origin in Wembley would sell out for sure," Webster said.

“With the NRL eyeing off a possible stake in the UK Super League, it would be a no-brainer. And it would help the game enormously over there.”

As it stands, no deal has been done for the NRL to become involved in the Super League, but talk refuses to go away with the competition struggling under domestic management.

Wembley is almost sold out for the return of the Ashes this year, with the Kangaroos to tour for three Tests in October - the other two Tests elsewhere in the United Kingdom are already sold out.