After making his NRL debut in Round 15, a Newcastle Knights forward has reportedly caught the interest of an overseas team for next season.\r\n\r\nCurrently on a train-and-trial contract with the Knights, versatile forward Brock Greacen is one of the many young forwards who have successfully come through the club's pathways before transitioning to first-grade.\r\n\r\nDuring his debut against the Sydney Roosters, he made 12 tackles, one tackle bust and 52 running metres coming off the interchange bench.\r\n\r\nAccording to Love Rugby League, the 23-year-old has now attracted the interest of Super League outfit Castleford Tigers as they continue to rebuild their roster for the 2026 season.\r\n\r\nMainly featuring for the Knights in the NSW Cup, the Denman Devils junior has made 16 appearances in reserve-grade this year, in which he has made 18 tackle busts, 482 tackles and 1591 total running metres - 99 metres per match.