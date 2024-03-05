Leaving the Parramatta Eels at the end of last year to sign a train-and-trial contract with the Wests Tigers, Samuel Loizou has decided to return back to the Eels.

A Parramatta local junior, it was announced at the end of last year that Loizou would not be a member of the 2024 roster and was farewelled alongside Andrew Davey, Josh Hodgson, Jack Murchie and Waqa Blake.

This saw him take up a new opportunity with the Wests Tigers, where it was confirmed that he had signed a train-and-trial contract. However, he has decided to make a surprising U-turn and return back to the Eels.

Although it is unknown on the type of contract he has signed, Loizou has been named in the centres for the club's first NSW Cup game against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

The winger and ex-Australian Schoolboy would appear in one NRL game for the Eels but spent three seasons with the NRL squad after progressing through Eels' Elite Pathways Program.

His debut and only NRL appearance came in Round 25, 2021, against the Penrith Panthers, in which the Eels lost 6-40.

Primarily a winger, Loizou will play in the centres this week, with the club's back-line consisting of Blaize Talaigi, Isaac Lumelume, Zac Cini, and Haze Dunster.

Rookie standout Ethan Sanders will play in the halves after playing his first pre-season match while Daejarn Asi will partner him in the halves.